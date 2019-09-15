|
Thomas "Tom" Ray Spencer
Port Hueneme and Ojai - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas "Tom" Ray Spencer announces his passing on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Tom was 59 years old.
Tom was born on January 19, 1960, to Allen and Marlene Spencer in Minot, North Dakota. The family moved to Ojai when Tom was 9 months old. He attended the local schools and graduated from Nordhoff High School in 1978.
Shortly after High School, he began working for L.A. Thompson Construction where he developed a love for operating heavy equipment. He spent over 40 years working through the Local 12, International Union of Operating Engineers.
In 1985, Tom married Nancy Barkman, also of Ojai, and they were blessed with two beautiful children.
Tom is survived by his wife, Chungui Yang, lovingly referred to as "Lucy"; his children, Kellye (Jerry) and Cameron; parents, Allen and Louise Spencer; brothers, David (Maryann) of Ashtabula, Ohio and Michael (Colleen) of Camarillo, California; sister, Marsha (Chris) also of Camarillo, California; and former wife Nancy.
Tom also leaves behind many beloved family members, nieces, nephews, extended family, including his recovery family of 13 years.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Soule Park in Ojai starting at 1:00 P.M. (there is a $5.00 per vehicle entrance fee). We welcome all who knew him to join us, share stories, laughter, and fond memories.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019