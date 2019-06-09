|
Thomas Russel Smith
Ventura - Thomas "Bunkie" Russel Smith passed away peacefully in Ventura, CA at the Palms Assisted Living under hospice care with his daughter, Katherine and son, T.K. at his bedside witnessing his last breath of life on May 23, 2019. He was born in September 13, 1931 and was 87.
Tom is survived by his children with his first wife, Emiko Smith-Hansen: Daughter-Katherine Smith Coffey and son T.K. Smith and daughter-in-law Karen Smith and his two granddaughters Tyler Smith and Kady Smith. He is remembered by his previous wife Claire Scherle-Smith and her children, Chris Scherle (Becky), Beth Scherle-Iwamiya (Robert) and Cathy Scherle-Oliver (Mike) and her grandchildren: Carolynn, Wes, Lily and David. He was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother and sister.
Tom was a registered member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma. He was raised and educated in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma through the 10th grade. He then moved to San Francisco, CA. While in California, as a teenager, Tom worked on the RCA Ranch in the Point Reyes area along the coast. Later he worked for the California Wire Cloth Co. and the Organic Chemical Company- both in San Francisco. After he enlisted in the Army in December 1950, Tom took basic training at Camp Roberts, was assigned to the 11th Airborne at Ft. Campbell and Ft. Binning, took advanced combat training, and flown to the Far East with an M1 Riffle, helmet, field pack and bayonet. He always proclaimed that it was his work experience with the Organic Chemical Company that got him removed from the list of soldiers being sent to the 1st Calvary on the Korean front-line duty to replace those previously killed or wounded in Korea. This Organic Chemical experience placed him in the 8th Army's 10th Chemical Corps in Central Honshu, Japan where he maintained his military base for more than 32 consecutive months—minus time for temporary duty to other areas of the Far East.
Private Smith was promoted to Sergeant and sent to the former Japanese Naval Academy on the Island of Iwo Jima for three weeks of training. He also took three short vacations in Japan's second favorite shrine area located in Nikko. Later, he married Emiko Kato in the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and returned by boat to the U.S.A. Tom earned several, military medals, including the Korean Service, United Nations, a South Korea Presidential Ribbon and a few others.
Tom later attended Muse, Oklahoma, High School for one semester to gain skills to pass the GED test and later attend the Poteau Community College for one year. He graduated and went to the Oklahoma State University, Durant, Oklahoma. Tom graduated with a major in Biology and minors in Chemistry and Math. Four years later, he graduated from Adams State College of Alamosa, Colorado with a master's degree in School Administration and Elementary Education. Tom also earned 43 post-graduate education units from the University of California and other California institutions. In addition, Tom taught extension classes for the University of California at Santa Barbara.
Tom accepted his first teaching job in Naturita, Colorado, in 1958. He also coached the 8th grade basketball team through an undefeated season. Four members of his basketball team also set a Colorado 9th grade track team record. The superintendent made him the principal the next year.
After three years as a principal in Colorado, Tom moved back to California. He taught a year in the El Rio District and then moved to the Ventura Unified School District at Mound School. Later he was named the principal of the Pierpont, Santa Ana, Blanche Reynolds and Will Rogers schools for a total of 22 years. Three schools attained the Distinguished Award Level in academic achievement, recognized by the State Department of Education. He retired from Ventura Unified School District in 1989 but remained on-call and he was called back three times at a high school and two elementary schools.
While administrating schools in California, Tom helped write the by-laws for a few organizations such as the regional chapter of Association of California Administrators, the Native American Indian groups in California, Nevada, and Arizona. He was also active in local chapters of Phi Delta Kappa, VFW and PTA groups.
Tom was also a "Red Warrior/Gourd Dancer" and a member of the Sons of The American Revolution. He was also a published author: He wrote "A Choctaw's Honor, 1982; Humans' Choice Skills: Their Times, Turns, and Consequences, 2000; Choctaws' America, The Stealing Fields, 2007; and his family genealogy, a copyright 150-page version of Tom's 7th generation grandparent Englishman Major-Garland and Happy Bird (Hushiyukpa).
His two children loved and adored their father and very grateful for his accomplishments in life to ensure his children could enjoy a life fulfilled with happiness and success. His everlasting quote that his children heard perpetually was "It is not IF you go to college but WHEN you go to college" as he was determined to give his kids the opportunity that he dedicated his life to and was accomplished. It was a true gift to us. He will be sorely missed from this day forward. We will always be honored as members of the Choctaw Nation heritage and proud of him as a Veteran.
You will forever live in our hearts. "Chi pisa lachike and Chi holla li dad." - Choctaw translation - "Goodbye and love you dad." You made us proud!!!!
A special thank you for the Palms Assisted Living staff, Oakhurst Hospice team and caregiver Dyann for their loving care and support the past 3 years as he battled Parkinson's.
He will be laid to rest June 13, 2019 at Eternal Hills in Oceanside, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019