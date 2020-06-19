Tiara Dionn Adams



On October 30, 1991, a precious baby girl by the name of Tiara Dionn Adams, was born to her parents Donna Glasper Adams and Timothy Joseph Adams Sr. in Ventura, California. Heaven's gates were opened for Tiara on May 30, 2020, when she peacefully transcended in her sleep to be with the savior Yahusha Yahuah. Tiara was a beautiful, energetic, bubbly, bright, intelligent, and gregarious child who blossomed into a beautiful woman and mother. Tiara was a delight to be around and would light up any room. She was sweet, kind, humble, caring and had a strong love for her family, friends, and the divine holy creator Yahuah and savior Yahusha. Tiara's holy journey started in Ventura and Oxnard, CA, where she was planted in the Catholic faith. Tiara attended catechism, was baptized at Santa Clara Catholic Church in Oxnard, CA, made her First Communion at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Hueneme, CA, and later made her Confirmation at Holy Family in Bowie, MD. Over the last few years, she became a spiritual warrior with a spiritual holy community where she sought her divine creator Yahuah and savior Yahusha.



Tiara's early education began at Hueneme Christian School in Port Hueneme, CA; Ventura County African American Saturday School, Moorpark, CA; St. Hughs Catholic School, Greenbelt MD; Benjamin Tasker Middle; Bowie, MD; and St. John's College Prep Catholic High School in Washington DC. Upon graduation from high school, Tiara turned down several academic and athletic scholarships so she could continue her education and family legacy and loyalty to attend Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by attending her first choice Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, and then Bowie State University (BSU) where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with a focus in Mathematics Education. She proudly maintained honor status throughout her academic career.



Tiara enjoyed all types of extra-curricular activities; however, her passions were teaching and volleyball. She began playing volleyball and basketball in fourth grade at Hueneme Christian School. She also attended the Boys and Girls Club of America where she led a dance team in California. She played volleyball for four years at St. John's where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame and until this day holds the all-time record for volleyball aces; played basketball; was on the track team for Shot Put where she placed first runner up in the finals; and was a softball pitcher on a Maryland team. Tiara was indeed extremely competitive and a leader! She served as team Captain and team setter of the volleyball team at St. John's. She and her team were recognized in the Washington Post for their team's accomplishments. Her volleyball team also won the Fragile X Syndrome Volleyball championship in Washington DC her senior year. She and her team won 1st Place Volleyball Champions in the Catholic Dioceses her senior year. Tiara participated in the Junior ROTC Program four years at St. John's and prestigiously became a JROTC Officer. She played AAU basketball along with being an active member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and alter girl/scripture reader during Catholic Mass. She continued pursuing her passion for volleyball and played on Spelman College team her freshman year.



Tiara knew early in childhood that she wanted to be an educator. While attending Spelman College as an undergraduate student, she was selected to teach Calculus III to her peers. She genuinely enjoyed her internship at Bowie High School teaching 12th grade students Financial Algebra. Oh, how she adored them! Tiara also interned with U. S. Senator Barbara Mikulski of Maryland; was selected and received an award from NASA for participating in the NASA STEM Development Program; served as a former extended day teacher and volleyball camp coach at Holy Trinity of Bowie, MD; was a former inclusion specialist at Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission; former Aspire Peer Facilitated Learning (APFL) Leader at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA; and a former tutor specialist at Future Seekers Youth Development Program in Atlanta, GA. Tiara also tutored Math at Mathnasium Tutoring Center in Alexandria, VA. Tiara was employed at Systems Applications and Technologies (SA-TECH), Inc., Landover, MD early in her career life. She proudly became CEO of her tutoring company, Kingstowne Tutoring & Test Prep in Alexandria, VA where she started an academy tutoring Math, SAT, ACT, and many other test prep topics. Tiara was truly intellectually gifted.



Tiara was multi-talented and multi-faceted. She loved music at an early age and enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reciting poetry, and recently a rapper. She was a prolific writer, writing her first novel as a pre-teenager. She also enjoyed swimming and ice skating early in her life - she obtained delta level in ice skating. Her passion for swimming continued with teaching her twin siblings Kayla and Timmy how to swim and then her love her son Nehemiyah. Tiara was also stylish, outgoing, fun loving, and loved her family and friends. She had a special bond with both of her grandmothers: grandma Lana and granny Margaret. Tiara really enjoyed being with "her girls", rocking her make-up, creating and owning her fashion looks and keeping her nails on point. She also enjoyed hanging out with her male friends as well. She laughed, had a good time, enjoyed cooking great meals, and was confident in who she was as a Black Woman.



Tiara was such an exuberant traveler and quite the vacationist. She traveled across the United States of America and internationally at an early age. She took her first airplane ride at age 2 months to visit family in Louisiana and traveled to the Bahamas as a toddler with her parents Donna and Tim where she often laughed about the pictures while strolling down memory lane. Every year, Tiara continued the ritual traveling to the Bahamas throughout her life with all her parents, siblings, family, and friends. She greatly enjoyed visiting family in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, LA multiple times a year.



Tiara was blessed last year with the birth of her son Nehemiyah who was truly her love. She was natural at being a great mother and relished teaching her son many things. They both enjoyed the water, and she started teaching him how to swim. She shared the adventure of traveling with Nehemiyah within months of his birth. They had already shared four plane rides to visit family and friends.



"Tiara, T, TT, Ma" we hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again my LOVE! Gone too soon and deeply missed!



Tiara was preceded in death by her grandparents Margaret Duvernay Adams and Leary Adams Sr., grandfathers Joseph Glasper and Johnny Smart, and uncle Byron A. Adams Sr. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories and legacy of love and adventure to her son Nehemiyah Emeka Adams, her mother Donna Glasper Adams, her father Timothy J. Adams, her step mother Sheila Tillerson Adams, her siblings Kayla Rene Adamsand Timothy Adams, Jr., her grandmother Mrs. Leona Chube Smart, great-uncle Arson Adams, her son's godmother Ashley Ausby, uncles Cecil Glasper, Kelvin Glasper (CaCynthia), Tanzel Smart Sr. (Monica), Leary Adams Jr. (Regina), Keith Adams (Zina), Eric Adams Sr. (Kaweeda), and aunts Lois Duvernay Guerin, Diane Duvernay Scott, Sandra Adams Smith (Charles), Tammie Smart Williams, Kim Honore' Favis, Gwanda Adams, Gaynell Duvernay, and a host of cousins, family and friends.



Viewing will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 1:30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment will be held at a later date at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services in Baton Rouge, LA and Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge, LA.









