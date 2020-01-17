|
Tim D. Galvin
Tim Galvin found the perfect peace on Friday January 3, 2020 at home with his family. Lewy Body Dementia robbed him of so much, but not his sense of humor and happy loving spirit.
He was born in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 1944. He grew up happily spending a great deal of time at the beach with his brother, Tom, surfing by his home in Hermosa Beach. He went to Mira Costa High School then El Camino College. He was a musician, playing clarinet and saxophone in various school bands. Later he formed a surf band, The Revelairs. He added playing the drums and keyboard, and the band morphed into a dance/party band named Home Brew.They played all over southern California at parties, weddings, reunions, etc.
He moved on to work for the Toy World retail chain where he became a warehouse manager. He married Roberta in 1962 and had three children, Donna, Tracy and Tommy, all now living with their families in Oregon.
In 1976 he married his soulmate, Suzi, in Long Beach, where they had one child, Katy, and resided until 1982 when they moved to Camarillo. In Camarillo Tim became a realtor, then manager and trainer, finally working for Troop Real Estate until he retired in 2015. He was well-loved wherever he was and had many very wonderful friends.
Suzi, Katy, husband Mike, and son Jacob (the apple of Tim's eye); Tim's son Tommy and wife Danelle were all with him in his last days.
We would like to sincerely thank the Livingston Caregivers and Hospice A+ team, who could not have been more caring and meant so much to us: Toni, R.N.; Kim, caregiver; Kate, social worker; and Yolanda, aide. We would also like to thank Camarillo Healthcare District, Adult Day Center and especially MaryAnn for all their loving care.
He will be greatly missed. He left a positive mark on us all.
