It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather who passed away in his sleep May 26th. Tim was the most caring, loyal and honest friend you could ever have. He was born in Los Angeles to Laverne and Roy Oliver on August 5, 1946. He was raised in Los Angeles and Burbank, and graduated in 1964 from John Burroughs High School where he had been Sr. Class President. Tim enjoyed many careers in business, which included traveling and teaching in Asia, Kubota Tractors, and Yamaha. He joined his fathers company, Specaero in the 80's which brought him to Ventura. Later Tim joined the Los Angeles Community College District as VP of Admin at Pierce College. With his good friend David Tsao he started the Greenridge Group. Tim completed his career at San Bernardino Community Colleges as interim Vice Chancellor. In 1994 he married the love of his life, Dotti (Stuart) Oliver and they enjoyed 25 fabulous years of marriage traveling the world, enjoying children and grandchildren and most of all loving each other. Tim is survived by his wife Dotti, children, Amanda Cieply (Jacek), Michael Oliver, Jacque Book (Sam), Mark Mayfield, brothers Douglas and Bruce Oliver, and 7 grandchildren. Tim lived his life on his terms with integrity, kindness and some of the finest rum to be found. He will be missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. A celebration of Tim's life is planned for later this year.









