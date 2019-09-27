|
|
Timothy J. VanBastelaar
Oxnard - After a fierce battle with cancer for over a year, Timothy J. VanBastelaar passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Alphons and Anne VanBastelaar, Tim was born in Camarillo and lived in Ventura County his entire life. He was a classic, fun-loving man who enjoyed the simple things in life-- watching sports, playing cards, traveling the world, and spending time with his family, including his two stepchildren, Jonathan and Mellie, their spouses Melissa and Luke, and six grandchildren, ranging in age from 28 years to just one month old. Tim is survived by his loving wife Linden, sister Anneke, and sister-in-law Lauren, as well as his sister-in-law Sharon, his four nieces and nephews and their 19 children, and extended family in Germany. Tim put in 40 years of dedicated work at Proctor and Gamble, where he enjoyed laughing and joking around with his best buds and co-workers. Tim will be well remembered for his warmth, caring, and generosity. If you had the pleasure of knowing Tim, please feel free to join us at his Celebration of Life Ceremony, which will be held at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapel in Camarillo this Saturday, September 28th at 5pm (1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo, CA). The family is requesting those who have pictures or other mementos of Tim to please share them at the service.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019