Timothy Wilson FitzGerald


1949 - 2020
Timothy Wilson FitzGerald Obituary
Timothy Wilson FitzGerald

Ojai - Timothy Wilson FitzGerald, affectionately known to his friends as"Fitz", passed away peacefully at his daughters home on February 7th, 2020, after a sudden diagnosis of aggressive Stage 4 lung cancer. Timothy was born in Washington D.C. on March 18, 1949. He was a self-taught scholar, an avid reader and a devoted catholic. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, telling stories of his many "near-death experiences", engaging in deep intellectual conversations, and fasting in the Sespe. He will be terribly missed.Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
