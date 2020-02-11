Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center
24250 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Demijohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Allen Demijohn


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Allen Demijohn Obituary
Todd Allen Demijohn

Todd Allen Demijohn, 58, passed away on February 9, 2020 in Moorpark, CA, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Todd was born on January 8,1962 in Panama City, Florida. He grew up in Arizona and Colorado. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Management Information Science. He worked as a Consultant for Litton Data Systems and Northrup Grumman Corporation.

In 1992, Todd married the love of his life, Fatiha and they raised two children together in Thousand Oaks, CA. Todd had a passion for sports. He played baseball in college and was honored as an All-American. He also enjoyed football, hiking, lifting weights, skiing, and bicycling. He was an involved and animated soccer dad cheering his girls to victory at Oaks Christian High School, Eagles Soccer Club and when they played as teammates at California Polytechnic State University.

Todd was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. He and his family have participated in numerous campaigns to combat this disease and through it all, Todd remained a fighter and a true warrior of faith. Survivors include his best friend and wife of over twenty-eight years; Fatiha, children; Megan and Madison; brothers and sister; Russell Demijohn (Deborah), Timothy Demijohn (Allison), Deborah Demijohn; and his parents, Ronald and Eleanor Demijohn. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Adele Oudjaoudi and has a host of loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center - 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA. Following the Celebration all are invited to walk with the family down to the bluff to enjoy Todd's favorite sunset view.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of his family through the GoFundMe Link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/todddemijohn
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -