Todd Allen Demijohn
Todd Allen Demijohn, 58, passed away on February 9, 2020 in Moorpark, CA, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Todd was born on January 8,1962 in Panama City, Florida. He grew up in Arizona and Colorado. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Management Information Science. He worked as a Consultant for Litton Data Systems and Northrup Grumman Corporation.
In 1992, Todd married the love of his life, Fatiha and they raised two children together in Thousand Oaks, CA. Todd had a passion for sports. He played baseball in college and was honored as an All-American. He also enjoyed football, hiking, lifting weights, skiing, and bicycling. He was an involved and animated soccer dad cheering his girls to victory at Oaks Christian High School, Eagles Soccer Club and when they played as teammates at California Polytechnic State University.
Todd was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. He and his family have participated in numerous campaigns to combat this disease and through it all, Todd remained a fighter and a true warrior of faith. Survivors include his best friend and wife of over twenty-eight years; Fatiha, children; Megan and Madison; brothers and sister; Russell Demijohn (Deborah), Timothy Demijohn (Allison), Deborah Demijohn; and his parents, Ronald and Eleanor Demijohn. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Adele Oudjaoudi and has a host of loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center - 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA. Following the Celebration all are invited to walk with the family down to the bluff to enjoy Todd's favorite sunset view.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of his family through the GoFundMe Link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/todddemijohn
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020