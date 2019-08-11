|
Todd Salberg
Orleans - Todd Salberg, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many passed away in Orleans, California on July 12th, 2019. Todd was born in Ventura, California on October 25th, 1966. Todd is survived by his parents, Jon and Diana Salberg; brother Scott and wife Judi Salberg; sister Kristin and husband Dean Pekar; niece, Samantha Back and nephews Mathew Salberg, Tanner and Derek Pekar. Todd was also blessed with an extended family in his hometown of Orleans; Roberta and godson Will Coragliotti, Kirk Terrill, and his many close friends.
Todd enjoyed the outdoors as a member of the Ventura Boy Scout Troop 143 during his teenage years. Todd's time in the Boy Scouts and his love for the outdoors led him to Northern California after high school, where he pursued a career in forestry while attending Humboldt State University. Todd rose to the position of Silviculturist while working for the Hupa Tribe and then was Timber Management Officer for the Orleans District, Six Rivers National Forest.
Todd was very happy to be able to follow his passion for forestry while living and actively participating in the Orleans community. Todd served the Orleans Volunteer Fire Department for nine years as its chief from 2008 to 2017, providing leadership that turned the department around from nearly closing to thriving. After his stroke made it impossible for him to respond to fires, he continued to serve the Department and the community by working at the Department's hamburger stand in Orleans and by volunteering weekly in the community computer lab.
He also loved his time working in his gardens and being with his dog and faithful companion, Baily. He loved living among the trees and living a quiet and slow-paced lifestyle. He leaves a big hole in his community as well as in our hearts.
Please join us for a celebration of Todd's life at Vista Bluff within Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura on Friday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m. Todd's dear mother is very ill and we know that Todd would not want her to be aware of his passing. Please help us in honoring Todd's wishes by not breaking Diana's heart. In lieu of flowers, please send any well wishes to the Orleans Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 312 Orleans CA 95556.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019