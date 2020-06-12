Tom Hashbarger



Ventura - Feb. 26, 1932 - May 23, 2020



Every pilot dreams of clear skies and a smooth landing. On May 23, 2020, our cherished and beloved husband, dad and grandfather had just that. His life of service, faith, easy dry wit, appreciation of simple joys and unquestionable commitment to family, friends and community will provide inspiration and wonderful memories for so many.



Born on February 26, 1932 in Mattoon, IL, Tom had a loving, idyllic childhood. When graduating from Eastern Illinois University, his life changed forever when he met the Naval Flight School recruiter. He signed up and trained as a pilot and flew the A-1 aircraft as a LTJG onboard the USS Lexington aircraft carrier.



While stationed in San Diego in 1956, he met Cynthia Ekroth on a blind date. They fell in love immediately and married soon thereafter. After Tom received a graduate degree in speech pathology, the newlyweds moved to Beaumont, CA to start his new career. The couple's two eldest children were born there before the family moved to Willmar, MN where he continued his career in speech pathology.



In 1964, with three more children in tow, the family moved to Ventura, CA. For the rest of his career, Tom served as Executive Director of Ventura County Easter Seal Society serving children and adults with disabilities.



He continued to fly in the Naval Reserves until 1975. Tom retired in 1990 and spent the rest of his days as a Rotarian, serving as club president and volunteering in many capacities. He had a real soft spot for children working on their reading and Ventura families who struggled to meet basic needs.



He and Cynthia were active members of Community Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where they met many of their dearest friends and served the Ventura community. Friendship was an especially meaningful part of Tom's life, demonstrated by decades of gatherings with childhood friends, Navy squadron mates, his men's Bible study, and the "BELCH" dinner group.



Always an attentive listener, he loved visits and calls from his eldest grandchildren, as they grew up, went to college, started careers and traveled. When their youngest granddaughters were born, Tom and Cynthia were generous and frequent caregivers and made many backyard memories.



Tom is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 62 years, his five children: Chuck Hashbarger, Karen Meyer (Andy), Olympia, WA, Julie Hashbarger, Carpinteria, CA, Thomas (Andrea), Lisa Winebrenner (Brent) of Santa Barbara and four grandchildren Thomas Meyer (Seattle, WA) and Erika Meyer (Atlanta, GA) and Kate and Madeline Hashbarger (Santa Barbara). Tom was loyal uncle and was especially loved by his many nieces and nephews. His unconditional love radiated in and throughout our family.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held when it is safe to gather.



In Tom's memory, please donate to benefit the new Ronald McDonald House Ventura Room c/o Ronald McDonald House Charities, 4560 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029. You're also encouraged to listen to your favorite jazz, enjoy a gin and tonic and most importantly, follow his life of service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store