Tomas Fulgentes
Simi Valley - Tomas Fulgentes, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 08, 2019, at Adventist Health - Simi Valley. He was born to Geronimo and Macaria Fulgentes on March 07, 1934 in Naga City, Philippines. He lived his life enthusiastically farming rice, raising cows, hogs and chickens, and growing lovely roses and various flora. He was a compassionate, loving and caring man who emphasized the value of education and perseverance in all stages of life.
Tomas is preceded in death by his wife, Amelia, son, Gerry Boy, daughter, Maritoni, and son-in-law King.
He is survived by his children; Marivic, Ramon(Blanche), Maria (Walter), Giovanni (Jenny), Chris(Ana), Tom Jr. (Monica) and Gerry (Mark)
Grandchildren, Klar,Kaizer, Klaren, Jordan (Tin), Jovan, Justine,Ramona, Tyrone, Walter Jr. (Sabina), Arnel, Francois, William, Peter, Zaida, Amelia, Tom, G-boy, Joachim.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched and inspired by Tomas are invited to reminisce, grieve, and support each other at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Dr. from 1:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m on Monday, October 14, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held on October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley. Burial will follow immediately at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019