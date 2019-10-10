Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Simi Valley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomas Fulgentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomas Fulgentes


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomas Fulgentes Obituary
Tomas Fulgentes

Simi Valley - Tomas Fulgentes, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 08, 2019, at Adventist Health - Simi Valley. He was born to Geronimo and Macaria Fulgentes on March 07, 1934 in Naga City, Philippines. He lived his life enthusiastically farming rice, raising cows, hogs and chickens, and growing lovely roses and various flora. He was a compassionate, loving and caring man who emphasized the value of education and perseverance in all stages of life.

Tomas is preceded in death by his wife, Amelia, son, Gerry Boy, daughter, Maritoni, and son-in-law King.

He is survived by his children; Marivic, Ramon(Blanche), Maria (Walter), Giovanni (Jenny), Chris(Ana), Tom Jr. (Monica) and Gerry (Mark)

Grandchildren, Klar,Kaizer, Klaren, Jordan (Tin), Jovan, Justine,Ramona, Tyrone, Walter Jr. (Sabina), Arnel, Francois, William, Peter, Zaida, Amelia, Tom, G-boy, Joachim.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched and inspired by Tomas are invited to reminisce, grieve, and support each other at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Dr. from 1:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m on Monday, October 14, 2019.

A funeral mass will be held on October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley. Burial will follow immediately at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now