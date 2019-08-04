|
Tomas Lara "Flaco" Vasquez
Oxnard - Tomas Vasquez, 71, long time Ventura County resident but resided in Perris, CA. Beloved, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Tomas passed away at his home on July 19, 2019 of natural causes. Tomas was born in Guanajuato, Mexico January 15. 1948. Tomas was one of nine siblings. He is survived by his sister Maria Luz, Antonio (Irma), Raul (Consuelo), Miguel, George (Delia) and Salvador "Chava" Vasquez. He was preceded by his parents Meliton & Maria Vasquez.
Tomas had three sons, Tommy (Elena), Moises, and Pedroluis Vasquez, and daughter Judith (Elsa), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a contractor by trade, but his passion was playing his guitar and restoring cars. He was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with family. He was a kind and humble man that enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Always Giving, Always Loving, Never Asking.
Services will be provided by Reardon's Funeral Home 511 N. A Street, Oxnard, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Viewing from 9am-11am, services and burial to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019