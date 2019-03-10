Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Santa Paula, CA
Tomasa "Tommie" Martinez


1928 - 2019
Tomasa "Tommie" Martinez Obituary
Tomasa "Tommie" Martinez

Santa Paula, CA

Tomasa S. Martinez, 90, of Santa Paula peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Tomasa was born March 27, 1928 in El Rio, CA. She worked for the Santa Paula School District for 16 years. After her retirement, she lovingly cared for her grandchildren for over 30 years.

Tomasa is survived by her three sons; Christopher (Carly), Eddy (Elaine) and Tim; one brother, Louie (Beverly); grandchildren, Karena, Justin (Kirsten), Candace (Jesus), Phillip, Evan and Austin. Step-granddaughter, Carrie; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carter and Ashlie.

Tomasa was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond; parents Ramon and Virginia Solis; siblings, Susie, Joe, Rudy and Ray.

Tommie was loving and devoted to all of her family, she will be greatly missed. She greeted everyone she met with kindness and a beautiful smile.

Rosary and mass will commence at 9:30 AM on March 14, 2019 at St. Sebastian Church in Santa Paula, CA. Burial will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Skillin- Carroll Mortuary in Santa Paula, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019
