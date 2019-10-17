|
|
Tommy Carl Cable
Ojai - Tommy Carl Cable (Tom), 85, of Ojai CA, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 in Ojai. Tom was born in Yale, OK to William Carl and Anna Lorene Parks Cable on October 22, 1933. He graduated from Yale High School in 1951 where he played multiple sports and attended Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1954.
Tom and his first wife Jacque, moved to Ventura County in the mid-1950s and Tom went to work for Shell in a gas plant. They raised their two daughters, Julie and Carla, in Ojai. In 1969 Tom went to work for the US Department of the Interior inspecting offshore oil and gas platforms. In 1981, he took a job in the headquarters office outside Washington DC, where he met his wife, Jane Roberts. There they raised two sons, Peter and Samuel. Tom retired in 1996 to help coach the boys' teams and play golf whenever he could. Tom and Jane moved to Camarillo in 2007 and to their forever home in Ojai in 2010. Tom continued to play golf until the last months. He had been President to the men's club at Soule Park in the 1970s, and served on mens' club boards in Virginia and at River Ridge in Oxnard.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, infant son Timothy, and first wife Jacque. He is survived by his wife, Jane Roberts, daughter Julie Purkey (Michael) of Auberry CA; daughter Carla Cable (Steve Suarez) of Ojai; son Peter Cable of Ojai; and son Samuel Cable (Coral) of Ventura. Grandchildren: Michael, Makayla, Ada, Shawn and Skyla Purkey of Auberry; Austin Lanquist (Jenny Hanson) of Ventura; Aubree Dale (Josh) and Colton Lanquist (Vanessa Sanchez) of Ojai; and Cable grandson-to-be of Ventura. Great-grandchildren: Ava, Alivia and Jaxon Dale and Canyon Lanquist of Ojai. Sisters Sarah Chrisco (Carl) of Palisade CO and Dixie Ficklin of Grand Junction CO, and nieces Tammy Stewart of Rangely CO; Cyndi Scherping of Fruita CO; and Ginger Lee of Poway CA; and their families. He also leaves many golf buddies on both coasts and in between who he loved like family as he did the rescued pups he pretended he didn't want but truly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southern California Golf Association Junior Golf at scgajunior.org; Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation at ovchfoundation.org or the Humane Society of Ventura County at hsvc.org; or an organization of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at Soule Park Golf Course, 1033 E Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019