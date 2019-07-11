|
|
Tommy Duane Chance
Ventura - Tommy Duane Chance, 77, of Ventura, CA, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 in North Fork, CA after a long illness.
Tommy was born in Richmond, IN, but soon moved to Berkeley, CA, where he spent most of his adolescence and teen years. In 1959 and with a patriotism typical of Tommy, he joined the U.S. Navy, eventually serving in Vietnam as a photographer and journalist.
After retirement, he and Judy moved to the Sierra National Forest, where they would gaze at the star-filled nights in wonder and enjoy the peaceful nature of God's country before both were called home to Heaven.
He will be sincerely missed.
Tommy is preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann and is survived by sons Glenn and Matthew Chance of Oxnard, CA as well as faithful step-children Lisa and William Clark. He also leaves behind four granddaughters Heather Vitalec, Hannah Vitalec, Holly Burrows, and Brianna Chance. Also great-grandsons Jayce and Quentin Vitalec-Perry.
A full military honor memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on July 13th at Peace Lutheran Church in Fresno, CA. with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 11, 2019