Tommy Sipe Shrader
Ojai - Tommy Sipe Shrader, a loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away in the comfort of his own home with his family in Ojai, following a long and brave five year battle with Non-hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Tom was born to parents Nathaniel Lee and Bessie (Young) Shrader on April 14, 1942 in Cauthron Arkansas. He grew up as the youngest of 7 kids and was an honest, hardworking and generous man. He enjoyed gun shooting sports such as skeet, cowboy action shooting, and blackpowder firearms. He also loved horses, good food, great beer, and was the type of person that would give the shirt off of his back to help you in need.
For a brief time, he lived in Kern County where he was a business owner (Alloy Welding) in Taft California and worked in the business of oil well tooling. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Taft California, Lodge #426 and remained so for the remainder of his life. In 1960 Tom, joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Seaman on the U.S.S. Hancock (CVA-19) aircraft carrier, Petty Officer 3rd Class. He met his wife, Margaret Mc Mullen, at 3M company in Camarillo California, where they both worked, and married in 1973 at the Ventura county courthouse.
He is preceded in death by his mother Bessie Young; his father Nathaniel Lee Shrader; his brother Ben Schrader; his sisters Margaret Smith, Bobbie Renfro and grandson, Christopher Clay. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret (Mc Mullen) Shrader; his daughter, Laura Pledger of Lakewood, Washington; his daughter, Vonda Shrader of Ventura California; his daughter, Nakia Shrader and Daniel Barker (her companion) of Ojai California; his grandchildren, Kilana FitzGerald, Kathan Shrader, Zachary Morad and Michael Nichol; his Sisters, Ruby Lavon Surrette, Irma Morris, and few close friends.
No funeral service will be held at this time and because of his love of animals the family asked that all donations should be made in honor of Tom at the Humane society.
The Family would like to thank Livingston Memorial, Roze Room hospice, Coast Cities Cremation and everyone that helped during this difficult time.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020