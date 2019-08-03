Services
Oxnard - Tony A. Gutierrez passed away peacefully at his home in Oxnard on July 25, from complications of a prolonged illness - he was 87 years old. Tony was born on September 3, 1931, and a lifetime resident of Oxnard, CA. Tony married his childhood sweetheart, Catalina and had two sons, David and Anthony Gutierrez. Tony served in the Korean war and was honorably discharged. Tony was a loving and giving person who enjoyed saltwater fishing from the surf and local piers. Tony was also an avid customer of the local fishing fleets in Port Hueneme and Oxnard. He was a construction laborer for Local 585 and after working for over 26 years, Tony retired and enjoyed his family and friends while being a handyman around his home and garden until his death. Tony is survived by his beloved wife Catalina; son David "Bajadave" Gutierrez, daughter - in - Law Sandra Gutierrez, grandchildren Melissa Gutierrez, Matthew, Dakota, Taylor Gutierrez and great grandchildren Robert Wright, Daniel and Nathan Kroll. Tony is also survived by two brothers Nacho and Frank Gutierrez, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his son Anthony Gutierrez. Family and friends are invited to the rosary on August 5th at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 N "H" St, Oxnard, CA. Rosary will be at 7pm with funeral services on August 6th at 11am. Celebration of life gathering will be held at Nights of Columbus at 1pm, 632 S "D" St, Oxnard CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 3, 2019
