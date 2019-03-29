|
Tony Rutherford
Ojai, CA
Tony Rutherford a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great GrandFather and true friend to so many, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Ojai CA. Born 7/27/37 in Honolulu Hawaii and living through the Pearl Harbor attack in 1942 where his Father was Stationed in the Air force.
His Family then moved to Germany During World War II where he went to High School and played sports in Wiesbaden Germany and his last year of High School at Warner Robins Georgia, After High School his Family settled in Ventura Where he attended Ventura College and Cal State Northridge playing Basketball. Along with being a gifted athlete, he loved to Swim and worked as a life guard at Hollywood by the Sea and Pierpont while attending College. Tony dedicated many years to coaching little league baseball in Ojai.
Tony worked for over 32 years for Tri County Transportation in Oxnard as a dispatcher and partner having retired in 1999.
After retirement he played many years of senior softball with his cherished friends along with raising Arabian Horses. Tony loved dancing and was blessed with a wonderful singing voice which he shared with his Family in the last hours of his life.
Tony will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and kindness. His seemingly limitless love and compassion are now rich memories that will live on forever in Our Hearts.
He is survived by his wife Chris of 22 years, Mother-in-law Caroline Piligra, Daughter Keri Escalante Husband (Rocky), Son Robert Rutherford, Son Troy Rutherford Wife (Leslie).
Step Son Mike Smith Wife (Ruby) and Step Daughter Amy Smith. Grandchildren: Matthew, Ryan and Nicholas Escalante Wife (Ariana), Logan, Sylar and Mari Rutherford, Willem and Beckham Rutherford, Christina, Carolina, Anthony, Ashlee, Melanie, Joseph, Chandree, Mikey and Sammy and 11 Great-Grandchildren, Sister-in-law Terry Rutherford, 5 Nieces and 2 nephews and their Families.
Proceeded in death by Both his Parents, his Brother Thomas "Angel" Rutherford and Sister Marilyn.
Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of life Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm at the the Poinsettia Pavilion 3451 Foothill Rd. Ventura, CA, in Tony's Favorite style, BBQ.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019