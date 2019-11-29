|
|
Toshitsugu (Toshi) Arakawa
The family of Toshi Arakawa would like to announce that he went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Dad lived a long life, almost 93 years! His life was rich with stories and laughter, but here are a few highlights: Toshi was born January 11, 1927, one of five children in Honolulu, Hawaii. Our dad served in the Korean War, then married Maile Kim, our mom in 1955. He and Maile had four kids, Faye (Finn), Beckie (Arakawa), Michael (Arakawa), and Carla (Burton). Then came the grandchildren, Clay Finn, Lindsay Burton, Ty Burton, Kobe Burton, and Andre Burton.
Toshi loved to serve Jesus as a volunteer Bible teacher and music director at First Baptist Church, Camarillo from the mid-1960's to the 1980's. A civil engineer by trade, he retired from Point Mugu Naval Air Base in 1986. His wife, Maile preceded him in death in 2015 and his sister Ruth Kogachi is his surviving sibling. The service to honor his life will take place in early 2020 at Punchbowl Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii. We thank you all for the condolences and aloha sent our way.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019