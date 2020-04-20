Resources
Trinidad Velasquez 89 Saticoy passed away peacfully April 11th 2020. She was

born to Jesus and Castula Rivas in Santa Paula CA. Trini is survived by her siblings David.Bobby, Genaro and Ray Rivas and Mary Dominguez and grandaughter Tara Romero. She was procedded in death by her husband Henry daughters Olivia,Lisa and Nancy Romero and grandson

AJ Romero sister Lala Pizano and brother Joe Rivas.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
