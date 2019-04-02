|
Trudy Sandler
San Fernando Valley, CA
Trudy Sandler, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, just shy of her 93rd birthday.
Trudy was born on July 6,1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and met her husband Lowell when she was 15 years old and he was 18. They married on May 26, 1945, and celebrated 62 anniversaries together.
In the late 1940s, Lowell went to visit his brother Myron in Southern California. When he got there, he called Trudy and said, "Pack up everything. Sell the house. We're moving to California." So she shipped their belongings and hopped on a train with their infant son. She liked to tell her grandchildren that she thanked him for that decision every single day for the rest of their lives.
Trudy and Lowell raised their three children in the San Fernando Valley, where Trudy worked in a cardiology office for many years, getting to know the patients and socializing with many of them. She loved entertaining guests and playing mahjong with friends. She hosted holiday dinners and backyard barbecues and was a gifted cook. Long after her children were grown, she would invite them to a family dinner every Tuesday.
Though she sometimes had a mouth that could make a trucker blush, Trudy only had the kindest words for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she doted on. She took her grandchildren to musicals, movies, children's museums, shopping for school clothes at the Galleria, and brought them souvenirs from her international travels. She took pleasure in spoiling them, and they relished their time with her.
Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, her brother, Don, and her parents, Julian and Helen Teller. She is survived by her children, Ron, Terri and Nancy; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Adam and Sarah; and her great-grandchildren, Wesley, Linus, Lumi and Sebastian.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 2, 2019