Tula Postolou Morgan
- - July 28, 1925-June 9, 2019
Tula (Stematina) Postolou Morgan passed away Sunday morning June 9, 2019. She was the second daughter of Greek Immigrant parents, Sophie and George (Papa)Postolou, born on July 28, 1925, baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and raised in San Pedro, California, she graduated from San Pedro High School in 1944. She spent time, working, serving with the USO and loved being with her extended family, traveling, eating and enjoying holidays. Greek Easter Picnics and Catalina Island were favorites.
Her sister Dena introduced her to Tom whom she married in 1948. For 71 years they were partners making their long-time home in Ventura, CA where they raised 2 children. Tula supported Tom in all of his efforts and interests, she was a home maker, a traveling partner and the hostess of the family.
Tula, described as having "Golden Hands" by her youngest sister Georgia, was proficient in knitting, sewing, beading, cooking, gardening and worked to gain proficiency in many other arts and crafts. Tula was involved in the community mainly using her creative talents: Girl Scouts, Ventura County Fair Judging, Friends of the Library, sewing classes, Knitting classes and Creative Adult Education classes. The most important thing in her life was family. In true Greek style food was her language of love.
Tula never gave up on life. Even in her last years when she was crippled by pain, she was always hopeful. Now her children are hopeful trusting her eternity to God our heavenly Father.
She was preceded in death by her oldest sister Dena (Jay) Cox, sister Patty (Julian) Zapper, and granddaughter Stephani Ann Klibo.
She is survived by her husband Tom, son William (Cherie) Morgan, daughter Pamela (Rolf) Klibo, grand children Jason (Lissette) Morgan, Nathaniel Morgan, Kristian Klibo, Erik Klibo, sister Georgia Chalekson, and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
She will be interred at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019