Twyla Susan Chouery Williams
1981 - 2020
Twyla Susan Chouery Williams

Twyla Susan Chouery Williams, 39 years old died peacefully in her home Aug. 5th 2020

Twyla was born May 3 1981 in Renton WA. She was raised in SeaTac. She attended Tyee high school and graduated in the class of 1999. Twyla found her path into social services and caregiving with her first job at Puget Sound Residential Services, where she worked with disabled adults.

Her love of God, family and veterans were defining characteristics. She also had a passion for piano and would play any and every chance she would get!

She met Andrew Williams, and they were married on June 3, 2005. Soon they began their family, and moved to CA.

Twyla's tenacity in caregiving for her husband and maneuvering through the complicated VA system led to her becoming a fierce advocate for veterans and their caregivers. she was a 39 year member in the American Legion Auxiliary

Some, but not all, of the organizations she worked closely with are:

American Legion, VFW, Patriots And Paws, Gold Coast Veterans, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, VET Radio Syndicate, DV Radio, Back Wood Veterans Media Entertainment LLC, Chats Worth Vet Center, Yellow Ribbon, Hearts Of Valor, The Wives Of Wives Warrior Program

Twyla received her AA degree specializing in Social Services June 2020 from Ventura County College.

Twyla leaves behind her husband Andrew Williams her sons Sylas and Logan. Father Raouf Chouery Mother Patti Chouery Grandmother Donna Blaurock, Sister Christine Bastian, Brother Joseph Chouery and Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
