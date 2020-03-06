|
Una M. Hernandez
Oxnard - Una M. Hernandez was born March 31st, 1963 and passed away February 28, 2020.
She lived in Oxnard her entire life, making many friends and helping everyone she could. She was loving, caring, and had the biggest heart. She loved the Dodgers, so much that she'd yell at the umpires while watching them play on T. V. She was always laughing and joking around, despite her disease. She always kept a positive outlook on life due to her unconditional love for our lord and savior. She loved her children, but even more so, her grandchildren. Ultimately, she lost her battle with liver disease and passed away in her home just how she wanted.
Una was survived by her parents, Joe, and Eleanor Hernandez; Miguel Paniagua, her long life partner; her three children, Richard Flores, Una Juarez (Cisko),and Ashley Paniagua (Miguel). Lastly, her 7 grandchildren Joseph, Carlos, Erykah, Joshua, Emma, Emelino & Damian.
Una is preceded in death by her Brother's Ruben Hernandez & Alvino Hernandez.
Family and friends of Una are invited to attend the celebration of her life. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 S. A Street, Oxnard, Ca. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 N. Juanita Avenue, Oxnard, Ca. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N H Street, Oxnard, Ca.
