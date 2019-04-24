|
|
Valentin Magallanes
Oxnard, CA
Valentin Magallanes (Maldonado), age 71, passed away on April 14, 2019 in a car accident. Born and raised in San Felipe Aztatan, Nayarit, Mexico. He was a resident of Oxnard, California for over 40 years.
He worked at Calpine Containers and Berry Pack for many years before retiring. While retired, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Cristina, going to Dodger games, walking to Plaza Park, playing loteria or card games with "los viejitos" from his complex, also returning to Mexico to visit family. Everyone who knew him can tell you about his sense of humor and constant jokes which will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by his parents Pablo Magallanes and Anita Maldonado, and his brother Jose Magallanes. He is survived by his children Cristina Magallanes, Vanessa Magallanes, Jaime Magallanes, and Lorena (Miguel) Arellano; 7 grandchildren: Jasmine, Carlos, Tony, Mariah, Gabriel, Andrew & Alex. As well as 8 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Santa Clara Church 323 South E Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Valentin's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019