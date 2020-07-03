Valentin Solorio Jr. ("Junior")



We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beloved, Valentin Solorio Jr. ("Junior"), who passed away on June 24, 2020 in a fatal motorcycle accident. Junior was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend who will be dearly missed. His smile and laugh were contagious, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.



He is survived by his six beloved children: Ruby, 23; Angel, 20; Nubia Yvette, 19; Valentin Solorio III, 17; Gabriel, 15; and Anthony, 11. His children were his entire world. He is also survived by his wife, Jennifer Solorio, his father, Valentin Solorio Sr., his brother Frank, and countless other relatives who will miss him greatly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elva, and his cousin, Joaquin. We find peace knowing they are all together again.



Services are as followed: Visitation will be held Monday, July 6th from 2-6:30 pm at Garcia Mortuary in Oxnard. A Rosary will follow at 7pm. A Mass will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. The Internment will be held directly after, at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.



Rest in Peace Junior! You will be forever missed.









