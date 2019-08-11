|
Valerie Curson
Simi Valley - It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Valerie Curson on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 91.
Valerie was born in Nottingham England on June 3, 1928, to the late William Stevenson and Nellie Shelton Stevenson. She grew-up in a time when things were scarce but managed to make do with what she had. As an adult in England, she started out as a theatrical dancer and toured with the Felix Mendelssohn's Hawaiian Serenaders troupe, a professional dance group for several years before marrying Eric Curson and settling down. Looking for a better life, Valerie & Eric moved to Toronto Canada to begin raising a family, which included daughter Holly and son Terry. After several years in Toronto, the desire to pursue other opportunities and adventures led the family to sunny southern California, which eventually led them to settle down in Thousand Oaks. During that time and in addition to being a mom, Valerie worked as a secretary, medical assistant for Dr. Wilmeth, and chief cook and bottle washer. She also enjoyed making costumes for her kids for the Conejo Valley Day's Parade. Additionally she liked to travel, camp, and participate in horseshows. She always tried to do a good deed daily in hope of adding a bit more fluff to her cloud. Valerie is survived by her two children; Terry Curson and Holly Curson Kraszewski and their spouses Pauline Curson and Larry Kraszewski, along with five grandchildren; Paige, Bryce, Shayne, Travis (Barbara) and Kyle (Carissa), and great grandchildren; Baily, Ally, Connor, and Teagan, who all loved and adored her. She will be missed, but not forgotten.
