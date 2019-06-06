Services
Valerie Dee Putnam


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valerie Dee Putnam

- - Valerie Dee Putnam was born May 12th, 1954 and passed away May 16th, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved son William Putnam, her daughter in law Michelle Putnam, her sister's Patrice Haase and Cynthia Lyon as well as her brother Dryden Cope. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She had such a loving spirit and a wicked sense of humor. She will be missed by many and remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Through our memories she lives on as well as the many life lessons she taught us. The grief we feel is due to the remarkable woman she was. We wish her happy hauntings and hope she is just as humorous in her after life as she was with us mere mortals.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 6, 2019
