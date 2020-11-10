Valerie Marie Rodriguez
02/12/43 - 07/03/20. Valerie Marie Rodriguez (Desgrandchamp) went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020.
Although she spent a few years of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada, Valerie was born and raised in Ventura, California, and attended Ventura High School, where she participated in water ballet, among other activities. She later went on to work at the Ventura County Government Center for many years before retiring.
All who had the pleasure of knowing Valerie would describe her as a servant: eager to do a favor, lend a listening ear, or join them in prayer. In addition to her daily devotions, she enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo and Kismet with them. She loved a great praise song, a rich dessert, and rooting for others - whether friends or strangers.
Valerie is survived by her daughters Patty Timm (Pete) and Mona Frantz (Todd); grandson Brandon (Victoria) and granddaughters Kristina, Jennifer, Heather, and Lacie (Mike); and great-grandson Braxton. Her family will miss their Tia Val, Grandma Ra-Ra, and Mom, but look forward to being reunited with her in heaven.
If you feel led to make a donation in Valerie's name, please give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. God bless you."