1/1
Valerie Marie Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Marie Rodriguez

02/12/43 - 07/03/20. Valerie Marie Rodriguez (Desgrandchamp) went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020.

Although she spent a few years of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada, Valerie was born and raised in Ventura, California, and attended Ventura High School, where she participated in water ballet, among other activities. She later went on to work at the Ventura County Government Center for many years before retiring.

All who had the pleasure of knowing Valerie would describe her as a servant: eager to do a favor, lend a listening ear, or join them in prayer. In addition to her daily devotions, she enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo and Kismet with them. She loved a great praise song, a rich dessert, and rooting for others - whether friends or strangers.

Valerie is survived by her daughters Patty Timm (Pete) and Mona Frantz (Todd); grandson Brandon (Victoria) and granddaughters Kristina, Jennifer, Heather, and Lacie (Mike); and great-grandson Braxton. Her family will miss their Tia Val, Grandma Ra-Ra, and Mom, but look forward to being reunited with her in heaven.

If you feel led to make a donation in Valerie's name, please give to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. God bless you."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved