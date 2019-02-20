|
|
Valerie Robin Johnson
Ventura, CA
Valerie Robin Johnson passed away on February 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving wife, in-laws, aunt, and good friends. Valerie lived a life filled with love, art, music, motorcycles, dogs, travel, gardening, friends, and family.
Valerie loved collecting art: pottery and handblown glass in particular. She created her own art as well, such as fused glass, jewelry, stained glass, mosaics, and pottery. She enjoyed attending art shows and selling her own work at local boutiques with her mom.
Val loved all kinds of music and was an accomplished guitar player. She collected instruments of all kinds, but mostly guitars including a 12-string and her most prized "Moet" and "Chandon." She also loved attending concerts. Heart was her favorite band and she saw them in concert at least 50 times. She collected guitar picks from all of the concerts she attended and had an expansive collection of picks from Heart tours over the past 20 years, but also from Jackson Browne, Melissa Etheridge, Peter Frampton, Fleetwood Mac, and others.
Val was tiny but mighty and rode a motorcycle for nearly 40 years. She would often be seen riding her beloved Harley Davidson (Softail Deluxe) with a group of friends on the weekends. Throughout the years, she participated in many benefit rides such as the Love Ride, Heels on Wheels, and the Laughlin River Run.
Valerie adored all of her children, both human and furry. Her most beloved was her human child, Alexandra, who shares Valerie's love of dogs. Val was especially enamored by dachshunds which were always part of her dog "collection." At one point, Valerie had 6 dogs but she always maintained her 3-dog minimum.
Valerie travelled every year to Hawaii (Kauai), loved Holland, Canada, and even made it to South Africa for a never-to-forget trip. Her vacations were always family-centered as she would travel to Hawaii with her daughter and parents or to Holland with her wife and their daughter to visit her Dutch in-laws.
Gardening was another favorite pastime of Valerie's. She had a huge and beautiful plumeria collection that she added to every year as she and her dad would bring home new plants from Kauai during annual vacations.
Val enjoyed socializing; she was very personable, friendly, loyal, and loved everyone. As such, she had many long-lasting friendships which started from childhood and she continued to expand her circle of friends throughout her life. She played on several softball leagues with friends, loved barbequing for/with friends and was always up for a gathering or party. Her motto was "the more the merrier" and her home was always a place where friends and family congregated.
Born on July 17, 1958 in San Jose, California, Valerie lived in Ventura County since 1966. She attended Buena High School and went on to graduate cum laude from California Lutheran University (CLU) where she majored in Biochemistry (Medical Technology). Later, Valerie earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from CLU. She worked for Agilent Technologies (formerly Dako) as a sales representative of cancer diagnostic equipment. Valerie was well-liked by her colleagues and customers alike.
Valerie is survived by her partner/wife of 20 years (Nancy Leidelmeijer), their daughter (Alexandra), her parents (Gordon and Robin Johnson, nee Graaskamp), her in-laws (Jan and Milly Leidelmeijer), extended family, her dogs, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cherie Booth (nee Johnson).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Valerie to the UCLA Cancer Center at https://cancer.ucla.edu/ click on the link to Donors & Giving, then click on Donate Now.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 20, 2019