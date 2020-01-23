|
|
Velia "Vee" Marsh
Velia "Vee" Marsh was born on March 18, 1924 to Jesus Flores and Tomasa Chavez of Santa Paula, California where she grew up and attended school with her siblings, Jess and Hope. After graduation, she began her career in Civil Service at US Naval facilities Port Hueneme and Point Mugu. There she met Anthony Marsh, a returning navy veteran of WWII; they married and raised three children, Gloria Velasco, Valerie Hauptman, and Anthony Jr. Her husband passed away in January, 1998; In April 2001 she remarried to Elbio Gonzales, a widower and retired railroad engineer from Argentina. Vee became well-known in the community of china-painters for the porcelain plates, bowls, vases and jewelry she lovingly adorned by hand. Velia loved giving gifts and constantly searched out opportunities to offer a prayer and a helping hand to anyone in need. She went to sleep in Christ on December 21, 2019 and peacefully awaits the promised resurrection to life in His soon return.
"For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. " 1 Thessolonians 4:14
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3975 Las Posas Rd., Camarillo, California 93010
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020