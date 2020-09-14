Velia Porras Newport



Fillmore - Velia went to with the lord on September 7, 2020, in Fillmore, CA. She was born to Arthur Porras and Guadalupe (Sanchez) Porras, on July 12, 1939, in the city of Santa Paula, CA.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Arthur Porras and sister Mary Antunes, Velia survived by her sister Pasty Whiteside, Brothers: Porfirio, Artemis, Henry, James, and Richard Porras. Children: Jaime Arthur Juanes Sr.(wife: Martha), Philip Juanes (wife: Ruth), Edward Juanes Sr., Ernest Bruce Newport. Grandchildren: Catherine Alicia Juanes, Jaime Arthur Juanes Jr., Jazzmine Monet Juanes, Laura Quito, Corina Nicole Juanes, Alexis Celine Juanes, Edward Juanes Jr., Abel Juanes, Sean Isaiah Newport. Great Grandchildren: Alex Sanchez Jr. Emiliano Sanchez, Adeline Frances Orosco, Mila Aubrey Juanes, Jamie Arthur Juanes III, Raelyn Rianna Juanes, and many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.



Velia worked at Santa Paula Memorial hospital for thirty years as a nurse and instrument sterilization specialist. After which she retired from, she was the most caring and wonderful devoted mother to her four sons. They were truly the apple of her eye and light in her life. That was until her grandchildren came along. Then she couldn't get enough time, love, and memories with them. Nana Velia loved them unconditionally and they loved her the same. She was so good at being "Nana" she was made a six times GREAT GRANDMA. Our family can not express the pain and loss of our beloved mother, In addition to living life without her. We thank the Lord for blessing us with her in our lives. Until we meet again, you are in our hearts always, we will miss and love you Mom, Nana, Velia.



To family and friends thank you for the support.



Rosary/The Viewing: Del Angel Funeral Home at 128 S. 8th Street Santa Paula, CA 93060, September 15, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM, reciting of the rosary 3:00-4:00 PM, Mass: At Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 427 N.Oak Street Santa Paula, CA 93060 September 16, 2020, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow will be held at Pierce Brothers Cemetery Rd. Santa Paula, CA 93060.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store