Vera T. Ramirez



Oxnard - Elvira "Vera" T. Ramirez, 80, was called to heaven on the 20th of October 2020 in Oxnard, CA with her family members by her side. Vera was a beloved wife, sister, tia, cousin, and friend to many. She is survived by her sister Dolores "Lola" Vega, brothers Arthur, Ruben, and Jesus Espinoza Jr. Vera treated all of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own, a second mother to them all.



Vera was born March 11, 1940, the fourth of nine children. Her parents Casiana and Jesus Espinoza instilled the importance of education and hard work for all of their children. Vera made sure to do that same for all of her family members. She and her husband Gilbert Marquez Ramirez who passed August 4, 2018, lived a long adventurous, and loving life for over 60 years, traveling the United States in their motorhome along with family and friends, also spending time with loved ones. Vera worked for the Oxnard School District as an Administrative Assistant for over 40 years and retired with many friends and memories. Upon retiring she loved to spend time with her sisters going on vacations, casino trips, and hosting family events. If you knew Vera, she was very family-oriented. She voiced her pride in her family to everyone she knew and showed every member the same equal amount of love. Vera was a strong and honest woman, who would've given you the shirt off of her back. Because of her motherly attitude toward us all, she never failed to teach the important values of life whether it was an easy lesson or a difficult one. She refused to let anyone fail. Her gigantic heart, her huge personality, and her ability to take control of a room allowed for her to let anyone in with open arms and make you feel like you were family.



She is now reunited with her mother and father, her loving husband Gilbert, and sisters Julia Reyes, Tonia Marquez, Mary Roldan, and Ofelia Rodriguez dancing and having a good time. Vera will be deeply missed by so many, her infectious beautiful smile and laughter could really light up a room. Vera made an impact on every one of her family members, and she will never be forgotten.



Services will be held on November 13, 2020, at Santa Clara Church. Due to current restrictions attendance is limited. Please contact the family for further information.









