Verla Legg



Sept 1924-June 2020



Verla Mae was born in Calhoun Missouri in 1924 then came to Hollywood Ca in 1933.



She was a graduate at Hollywood High as well as a very talented opera singer that headlined at the Florentine Gardens. At age 16 the Morris Talent Agency discovered her and signed her on the spot.



They changed her name to 'Carolyn Celby' ~ Darling of Song.



She went on to sing professionally for the San Francisco and Los Angeles Met Opera and performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Orpheum and Pantages Theater's.



Verla married Robert Legg in 1945 and went on to have a family life.



She was a very proud worker at the local Walmart for 15y towards the end of her life, if you met her you would most likely remember her for her bright red hair, friendly outspoken demeanor and all her beautiful costume jewelry with matching pins on her vest.



As a matriarch of her family she will be greatly missed and remembered by surviving family members.



Her children~ son Jeff Legg and wife Kandi as well as a daughter Sherrie Weathers



Grandchildren~Alyson Exposito, Heather Exposito and Troy Legg



Great Grandchildren~Ryder and Olivia









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store