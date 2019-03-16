|
Verlie "Peggy" Marin
Oxnard, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Verlie "Peggy" Marin at the age of 88 on March 12, 2019 in Oxnard California.
Peggy was born in Belize City, Belize to Alfred and Hortence Tillett on September 2, 1930. She is survived by sisters Joan, Elma June and Eleanor.
She married the love of her life Hipolito "Hipo" Marin on February 23, 1952 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. He spotted her one day while riding his bike and said he was going to marry her. Together, they had six children. Louis, Anadeli, Orlando (Ilene), Ana, Javier and Indira Rodriguez (John). She was a proud grandmother to grandchildren Louis (Candace), Amanda, Joseph (Christine), Alison (Jason), Christopher, Sophia and Christian and four great-grandchildren (Adelaide, Riley, Abigail and Maverick).
She is preceded in death by husband Hipo, who passed two weeks prior on February 26, 2019, daughter-in-law Justine, grandchildren Andrea and Sean, sister Delva and brothers Carl, Alfred and Wilbur. She lived a wonderful and happy life, spending her days taking care of her family and raising all her grandchildren. Peggy was immensely proud of her family and leaves them with so many beautiful memories. Mom and Dad's love for each other was so strong and everlasting that she went home to be with him.
Mom loved going on family vacations, cooking, making porcelain dolls and going on her monthly lunch and movie dates with her longtime friend Joyce Smith. But above all, she was happy and content as long as she was at home surrounded by her family sharing memories, good food, conversation, laughs and love.
She will be affectionately remembered by family and friends as a loving wife, mother, granny and friend. Her greatest love was her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be forever missed and in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard.
