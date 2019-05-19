|
|
Vertis Lee "Mac" McDonald Jr.
Santa Paula - Vertis Lee "Mac" McDonald Jr., of Santa Paula, California, born on February 8, 1954 in Delano, California, to Jaunita "Nita" McDonald and the late Vertis Lee McDonald, Sr., passed away at the age of 65 on May 10, 2019 in Pahrump, Nevada following a long illness.
Vertis attended local elementary schools and Santa Paula Union High School with the Class of 1972. He was known to locals cruising Main Street on Friday nights in his '72 Chevy Nova. He loved working on muscle cars and was known as the "King of Middle Road." He was proud to enlist and serve in the Marine Corps from 1972 to 1978 during the Vietnam War. As a member of the Southern California Carpenters Union Local #150 since 1972, he became a third generation Journeyman Carpenter. He worked alongside his father, grandfather and uncles from the age of 15 and became quite skilled in carpentry and woodworking, as well as working on various hospitals and bridges and even the construction of the Ventura County Government Center. Known for his handmade gifts for the children in the family, he loved making assorted children's chairs & step-stools, and various toys that he designed and beautifully crafted. He had the unique ability to look at something and be able to build or rebuild it without a blueprint . He moved to Pahrump, Nevada in 1994 where he lived the remainder his life. He had a zest for life and never met a stranger. He had a quick sense of humor but was ready to defend the underdog when necessary. He could be cantankerous and stubborn, but would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. He loved his family dearly but lived every day of his life on his own terms.
He is survived by his son, Vertis Lee McDonald III (Kyle, Texas); Daughters, Dawnelle Engleman (Casper, Wyoming), Stacey Baughan (Casper, Wyoming), Candice Corcoran (Kyle, Texas), and Jennifer O'Donnell (Golden Valley, Arizona); Sisters, Gail Norton (Henderson, Nevada), Sharon Ped-Wilson (Santa Paula, California), Diana Brewer (Russellville, Arkansas) and Brenda Lowe (Bakersfield, California); 13 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; Nephews, Tommy Dean Polk Jr., Anthony Ped, Timothy Polk, Dustin Bellew, Nick Wilson, and Mark Brewer (all originally from Santa Paula); numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank Terry Espeland of Pahrump, Nevada for his continued friendship and support throughout his final years of his life.
We are proud to honor Vertis' wishes to be an organ donor and encourage anyone that wishes to register to do so in his honor. A private scattering of ashes will take place at a later date. Join us in a toast in your own celebration of his life by raising a glass of your favorite beverage in honor of a memory you may have shared. Gone but never forgotten.......
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019