Vicki Ray Calloway
Oxnard, CA
Vicki Ray Calloway was called home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on February 03, 2019. Vicki entered into this life on November 05, 1952 in the beautiful city of San Diego, Ca. Vicki was the eighth of nine children born to the late Odis Haynes Sr. and Lydia Haynes.
Vicki accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Jesse Walker of the "C" Street Saint Paul Baptist Church, Oxnard, California. As a youth Vicki faithfully attended and participated in the youth activities.
Vicki attended the local schools: Driffill Elementary School, Haydock Middle School and were 1971 alumni of Oxnard High School. Vicki attended Cosmetology School and she received her license from the State of California, State Board Certified in Cosmetology in 1974. Soon after, Vicki went to work at 3M for a short while before starting her career at Southern California Edison when she married the love of her life and soul mate George Calloway in 1979. Vicki and George made Oxnard their home and settled down to raise their family. To this union of 40 years three sons were born, Bryan, Jason, and Corey Calloway.
Vicki enjoyed traveling, camping, tennis and her greatest love of all was two time two on Tuesdays at her favorite spot "Chumash". Vicki can best be remembered for her ability to nurture and take care of the people she loved; that included her family and closest friends. Vicki was always there to pitch in to babysit, cook, clean, and whatever needed to be done without any complaints. She had a heart of gold she was a very caring person.
Vicki was preceded in death by her loving parents Odis Haynes Sr. and Lydia Haynes, three sisters: Odie Dean Wells, Betty S. Haynes and Esther Hayes, two brothers: Otis Haynes Jr. and Paul E. Haynes and one niece Cynthia Washington.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband George, three sons, Bryan Calloway (Karina), Jason Calloway, and Corey Calloway (Amanda), two grand children Manny Calloway and Svetlana Calloway, and her "grand puppies" Colby, Pablo, and Pomfy, one brother Larry Haynes (June) two sisters; Theresa Williams (JB), Marjorie McGill (Michael) and two brother-in-laws Waymon S. Wells, John Hayes, Ray and Flores family. The "Golden Girls" Kitty Thompson, Nancy Turner and Lillie Lenning and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life funeral services at 11:00a.m. at the Chapel of the Hills at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park 2052 Howard Road in Camarillo, CA. Interment to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 14, 2019