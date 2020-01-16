|
Victor Carmona Landeros
Oxnard - Victor Landeros is resting with our Lord.
November 8, 1932 to January 4, 2020
Victor Landeros lost his courageous battle to cancer on January 4, 2020. Survived by his lifelong wife and soulmate Tillie Landeros, their three children: Ruben and his wife Maria, Sylvia, Victor Jr. his wife Sandy and grandchildren: Thomas, Aaron Landeros and Sonia Dahl; Danny and Jeremy Palomares; and Rachelle Olguin, Victor A., Amber, Andrew Landeros and seven great-grandchildren. Victor is also survived by four sisters, a brother and their families. Victor joins his Mother Francisca Carmona and Father Tomas Landeros in heaven.
Victor was a generous, kind, open-minded family man. He was a devoted son and an exceptional husband and loving father to his three children.
Born and raised in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico where Victor met and married his lovely wife of sixty-six years. Victor moved his family to Juarez, Chihuahua and ultimately migrated and relocated with his wife and family to Oxnard, California.
The oldest of six, Victor started and managed a very successful plumbing business. He believed that teaching someone to fish would feed a family. Victor's generosity extended to training and hiring his brother-in-law, sons and nephews about the family business. His brother-in-law and several of his nephews started their own plumbing businesses.
Victor loved gardening and working on his projects. A huge fan of the Dodgers, he never missed a game. It was one of his favorite pastimes watching the Dodgers with his family.
Victor was a world class, elegant man who lived with honor. He loved to spend his time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Victor loved living, dancing and enjoying the laughter and joy of the younger generations that made up his life - his family.
Services for Victor Landeros will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 North H Street, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10 AM. The Rosary will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020