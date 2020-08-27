Victor Joe Andrade



Victor passed away surrounded by the love of his family on August 20th, 2020. He was born December 26, 1943 to Pedro and Formosa (Ybarra) Andrade



He will now be at peace with the lord, as he reunites with his son Victor Joe Andrade Jr.



His legacy will continue on with his beloved wife Gloria (Barretto) Andrade, his children Helen Garcia, Yvonne Palato, Tommie Rodriguez, David Andrade, and Diana Marquez, his grandchildren Victor Jr., Terry, Robert, Daniel, Eric, David Jr., Tommy, Aizik, Jade, Sierra, Angel, Richard, Moses, Gisele, and Mauricio and his great-grandchildren Aubrey, Talia, Ayden, Kimberly, Bella, Chanel, and Artemis.



He was a kind genuine spirit who valued family first, he was a man's man, an exceptional hard worker who worked for everything to provide for his family. He enjoyed being at the beach, riding his bike down the coast, and traveling around the world. He kept many traditions within the family like camping at Lake Casitas for Easter, Sequoia, Lake Tahoe, and Yosemite. He was our Superman; a true hero



Words can't express how much love Victor had for life and the betterment of all the lives he touched. He was not only an amazing father to his children, he was a father figure to so many family and family friends. A role model who led by example. His light truly shined so bright. He was such a blessing to everyone who knew him.



He will be profoundly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family, and good friends.



Dad, you were the BEST father/grandfather EVER! We will forever be grateful for the inspiring presence you had in ALL of our lives.



We love you, thank you DAD







