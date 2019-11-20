|
|
Victor Leo Jochum
Victor Leo Jochum, 81, of Oxnard, California, passed away November 17, 2019, at St. John's Hospital surrounded by family.
Victor was born Oct 6, 1938, in Cold Spring, Minnesota, the son of the late Anna and Frank Jochum. He was the 7th of 10 siblings. On July 28, 1977, he married Lyn Parungao Tiangco, who survives.
He joined the Navy in 1955 and honorably served his country for more nearly 33 years. He retired in 1987 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Senior Chief Petty Officer (AMCS). He served around the world and ultimately retired at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked for PTI Technologies in Oxnard, California as a quality control inspector for 15 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and cooking.
Victor is survived by his loving bride Lyn, Oxnard, California; his five children and their spouses Louie/Marie, Hernie/Merly, Arnie, Geralyn/Brian, and Junior; his 18 grandchildren Nicole/Justin, Mark/Nicole, Aaron/Jackie, Laura, Samantha, Jonathan, Eliza/Brandyn, Mariah, Nicolas, Amanda/Kenny, Christian, Cameron, and Hannah; and his five great grandchildren Jonah, Caedan, Aeden, Mila and Lucas; six sisters Jeanette, Irene, Margie, Virginia, Theresa, and Patty; and two in-laws, Dave and Nita. Victor was preceded in death by three siblings, Donald, Maryann and Franklin.
A service was held Friday, November 22nd at Naval Base Ventura County Chapel, Port Hueneme, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019