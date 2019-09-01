|
Victor Tristan Jr.
Oxnard - My father, Victor Tristan, died on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Micaela; his brother Joe; and sister Lucy; his son Martin (wife Susan); grandchildren Christian (wife Christina); Emilee (husband Jose) and Noelle; and great-granddaughter Valerie. He was preceded in death by his son Richard and sisters Locha, Chenda, Jovita, Romelia, and Mare. He was born the son of Mexican immigrants, Victor Tristan and Carmen Aguirre, in New Braunfels, Texas on March 12, 1933. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 to 1955. In 1956, he met Micaela, after seeing her across a dance floor in New Braunfels. He did not like to dance, but she would change his mind. So began their dance together. They migrated from Texas to California in 1957, where Victor began a 30 year career as an industrial mechanic in the bottling industry. While living in Santa Barbara, they were blessed with sons Richard in 1962 and Martin in 1968. In 1973, they settled in Oxnard, CA, where Victor continued to work as an industrial mechanic, bottling A-1 Sauce, a very familiar smell in the Tristan household growing up. Victor set the bar high as a Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He loved Ranchera and Tejano music and dancing with Micaela. He enjoyed camping, dirt biking, swimming, and bicycling. Whether it was taking his grandson camping, watching him play baseball and football, or watching his granddaughters play basketball, soccer, or practice karate, he cared deeply for his loved ones and spent as much time with them as he could. Upon retirement, he became a full-time Papa helping raise and care for his granddaughters. Both have fond memories of him waiting for them every day after school to see them home. His devotion to his family never waned as he grew older. He could always be counted on for sage advice, a loving touch, a kind word, a joke, or just a smile. He was always active, whether it was riding his bike, walking his neighborhood, or working on a project. Victor was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. He will be remembered and missed dearly by his loved ones. Services for Victor will be a viewing and Rosary at 4:30 p.m. on 09-03-2019, at Santa Clara Mortuary and a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on 09-04-2019, at Santa Clara Church.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019