Victoriano Vasquez Reynoso
Oxnard - Victoriano Vasquez Reynoso of Oxnard, CA passed away on 07/04/2019 after a brief illness. Victoriano was born to Victoria Vasquez and Anacleto Reynoso on 03/23/1937. Born at La Capilla de Guadalupe, Guadalajara, Jalisco. Victoriano married Maria Marquez and came to the United States and had 6 children. He worked in the fields of Oxnard and surrounding cities for over 50 years and found such happiness in doing so. He rose early and worked hard to support his family. Always saying "Don't waste your day sleeping" Victoriano was one of the most caring and loving men you will ever encounter. It made no difference whether you were family or not he quickly made you feel that you were. Nothing matched the love that he had for his family except for the love that he had for his music. You could always find him tending to his veggie garden while singing & dancing. Victoriano was preceded in death by his mother Victoria, father Anacleto and stepfather Jesus. He is survived by his Wife Maria, 3 Daughters, Blanca Marquez, Lupe & Graciela Reynoso. 3 Sons, Victor, Angel & Ramon Reynoso, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Santa Clara Mortuary, 07/14/2019 @ 5:00p.m with Rosary at 6:00p.m. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Monday 07/15/2019 @ 11:00a.m. with burial immediately to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 13, 2019