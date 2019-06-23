|
Vincent C. Didio, M.D.
Thousand Oaks - April 9, 1931 - June 16, 2019
Vincent Didio, after a long battle with Parkinson's, at 88 years of age, passed away in his sleep on June 16, 2019.
Born in Los Angeles to Catino and Angela Didio, Vincent Didio served in the Korean War returning home to continue his education, graduating from USC with his bachelor's degree. He completed his medical degree education from the College of Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons where he received his degree to practice medicine. In 1961, he moved his family to Thousand Oaks where he began his private family practice where he practiced until his retirement in 2004.
Vincent had many accomplishments in life, but if you were to ask him, his greatest accomplishments were his children and their families of whom he was very proud. His sense of humor, quick wit and selfless nature were always evident in his patient care for others, courage, love, humility and a determined, undeniable commitment to his family.
Up until recent years, even with his illness, he enjoyed traveling to places near and far, from drives to national parks to trips throughout Europe. He enjoyed exploring new places, taking photos of nature's wonders from flowers to landscapes, reading, Dixieland jazz music, collecting cartoons, attending his granddaughter's horse shows and watching USC football.
His family, friends, and many patients will always remember him as kind, direct, honest and a doctor that truly cared about the wellbeing of his patients. He had the ability to communicate in a soft but clear manner that endeared him to many from the student athletes he attended on the field from Thousand Oaks High School and Moorpark College to the friend or neighbor. He had the luxury of growing up with a group of steadfast friends that stayed in touch from the time they were in grade school. Colleagues say that Vincent was a self-sacrificing, intelligent, humorous, warm and personable doctor, business partner and friend. Someone who would "do the right thing" even if the cost to himself was great.
Vincent is survived by Dolores, his wife of 63 years; his children Vincent, Angela (husband Jim; James & John McCormick), Anthony (wife Clara; Christian & Morgan Best), Theresa (husband Robert; granddaughter Abrielle Reed, Jess Reed); brother James and his children Dominic, Jonathon and Jaimie and their families. All will miss him greatly.
A Rosary is scheduled Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 101 E. Wilbur Rd, Thousand Oaks. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church 155 E Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. A celebration of life will follow at Conejo Creek Park North - Willow Bend area behind the Thousand Oaks Library on Janss Rd.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vincent's life. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Michael J. Fox's Foundation: https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure to support the research that has been at the forefront of finding a cure for Parkinson's. Contributions can be made "in tribute to Dr. Vincent C. DiDio." Please keep the Didio family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019