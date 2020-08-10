Viola Kolkman



On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Viola Kolkman, passed away at the age of 92.



Viola was born November 12, 1927 in Canfield, Idaho to William and Esther Kolkman. She graduated from Ventura High School and retired in 1993, after 17 years working as a processor for ARC Thrift Store. Viola resided at the Ventura Townehouse where she had many friends and enjoyed several activities.



Viola was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Hill and Elaine Cox, and brother Adrian "Ken" Kolkman. She is survived by brother William "Bill" Kolkman Jr, his wife Barbara of North Carolina, brother-in-law, Richard "Art" Cox of Ventura and many nieces and nephews.



As per Viola's request, there will be no services. She will be cremated and interred alongside her parents at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store