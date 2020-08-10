1/1
Viola Kolkman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Kolkman

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Viola Kolkman, passed away at the age of 92.

Viola was born November 12, 1927 in Canfield, Idaho to William and Esther Kolkman. She graduated from Ventura High School and retired in 1993, after 17 years working as a processor for ARC Thrift Store. Viola resided at the Ventura Townehouse where she had many friends and enjoyed several activities.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Hill and Elaine Cox, and brother Adrian "Ken" Kolkman. She is survived by brother William "Bill" Kolkman Jr, his wife Barbara of North Carolina, brother-in-law, Richard "Art" Cox of Ventura and many nieces and nephews.

As per Viola's request, there will be no services. She will be cremated and interred alongside her parents at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved