Virgilio Lucena Sagles



Camarillo - Virgilio Lucena Sagles, a retired Clinical Laboratory Scientist and 43-year resident of Camarillo, CA, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020, at the age of 80 in his Santa Rosa Valley home.



The second oldest of seven children, Virgilio was born on December 27, 1939, in Lingayen, Pangasinan to Gloria Lucena and Juan Virgil Sagles. He grew up in the Philippines and graduated from Pangasinan National High School. After high school, he attended the University of the Philippines studying pre-med, and continued his education at the University of the East Medical School and Centro Scholar University, where he graduated in Medical Technology.



On December 24, 1967, Virgilio married his college sweetheart Demetria Aquino in Quezon City, Philippines. Together, they welcomed their daughter Catherine Glende, born in the Philippines, and their son Marvin Noel, born in Ventura, CA.



In 1969, Virgilio and Demi left the Philippines to begin their new life in the United States with $200 and a single piece of luggage and settled in Ventura County. Virgilio's long career spanned from working at Los Angeles pharmacies to positions as a medical technologist at Port Hueneme Bay, Ventura County Community Hospital, Belinda Hospital, and finally at Simi Adventist Hospital, where he retired in 2003.



Virgilio was a beloved husband, devoted father, and loving grandfather. He was an avid bowler who continued to cheer on his children's bowling league until he recently passed. Virgilio loved watching basketball, playing mahjong and computer games, and joking around with his grandkids. He enjoyed traveling, especially back home to the Philippines, and during his earlier years driving around the country in the brown van with his family. Virgilio could often be found in his garden tending to his organic fruits and vegetables, especially the Dragon Fruit. He was well-known for his persimmon trees, cherimoya, and pomegranates, which he loved to de-seed for his grandchildren. He was a great provider and supporter of his family and friends and a dedicated husband to the love of his life. Virgilio and Demi were happily married for 53 years and were blessed with a wonderful family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



Virgilio is survived by his wife Demi, daughter Catherine, son Marvin, daughter-in-law Nellie, grandchildren Andre, Isabella, Victoria, Briana (husband Ken), and Oli, sisters Zenaida and Wilma (husband Ike), and numerous nieces and nephews.



A public viewing will be held on July 9, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, Memorial Park & Crematory, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012 followed by a rosary from 7-8 p.m. Conejo Funeral Home will limit the capacity due to COVID-19 precautions. A Private funeral will be held on July 10, 2020.









