Virginia Alice Popp
Camarillo, CA
Virginia Alice Popp passed away peacefully at her home, with family at her side on Feb 20, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Alice, as she was known to family and friends, was born on May 12, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA. Her parents were Edward and Gertrude Figueroa. Alice was the youngest and was the last surviving of their five children. She grew up in East Los Angeles and attended Roosevelt High School in the 1940's. Alice worked as a school secretary until she met and married the love of her life, Irwin (Win) Popp. Alice and Win were introduced to each other through Win's best friend and Navy buddy, Dave Sanchez, who happened to be married to Alice's older sister Betty. Their romance first started via letters back and forth while Win was stationed overseas with the Navy. Win and Alice were married on June 30, 1956. Alice was a devoted wife and mother to four children and three grandchildren. Being the good Christian woman that she was, she would always put her family's needs ahead of her own. She was a great mom, friend and grandma to her children, their spouses and her grandkids. She was always witty and fun and had a great sense of humor all the way to the end. She was supportive, smart and sassy! We all really enjoyed spending time with her and she will be greatly missed.
Alice loved playing golf and was a member of the Friday Flubbers and Welcome Wagon clubs where she enjoyed life- long friendships with many wonderful people. She loved going to jazz festivals, the theater, was an avid reader and really enjoyed cooking and watching her soaps. Her faith was very strong and she attended St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Camarillo for nearly 50 years.
Win and Alice were married for 62 wonderful years, until Win recently passed away on Dec 3, 2018. Alice passed away only 79 days later, a sign that they were simply not meant to be apart. Their love was truly one for the ages.
Alice is survived by her four children: Victor Popp and his wife Sue; Thomas Popp; Lori Lory and her husband David; Kathy Foster and her husband Mark and three grandchildren : Veronica Popp, Andrew Lory and Matthew Lory as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary Magdalen's Chapel at 2532 Ventura Blvd in Camarillo on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m, followed by a private graveside service.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019