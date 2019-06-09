|
Virginia Elizabeth 'Denka' Angeloff Nelson
Ventura - Virginia Elizabeth 'Denka' Angeloff Nelson passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 26, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, to Bulgarian immigrants newly arrived in the United States. When she was just two years old, her parents, Dan and Spasika Angeloff decided to pursue their future in sunny Hollywood, California. They opened the Hollywood Spaghetti Kitchen, where Denka and her siblings worked while growing up. Denka graduated from Hollywood High School in 1942, and Los Angeles City College in 1945.
Denka met the love of her life, Kit Leroy Nelson, and after a romantic courtship, they decided to marry. Although it was war-time and goods were rationed, Denka and Spasika were able to gather enough ration tickets from friends within the tight-knit Bulgarian community to organize an elegant wedding. Thus Kit and Denka were married on the longest night of the year, December 21, 1944. Kit was training to be a USN pilot. This meant long separations and many letters for the newlyweds while Kit was in basic training and flight school and then patrolling the California coast. While Kit was away, Denka helped the war effort by entertaining troops at the USO's Hollywood Canteen.
Upon the war's end, Kit enrolled at the USC School of Law. Once Kit passed the Bar exam, he accepted positions in Visalia and Bakersfield, eventually becoming District Attorney of Kern County. Denka jumped into the role of politician's wife, hosting political parties and fundraisers, working on election campaigns, joining many civic and school organizations, including the Toastmistress Club (President), Y-Wives (President), Stockdale Country Club (Chairwoman), Bakersfield Women's Club (Chairwoman), Bakersfield Art Association. During this period Denka was also busy raising their growing family: daughters Carolyn and Laura, and sons Mark and Paul.
Denka and Kit enjoyed sailing and could not get enough time on the water. In 1976 they decided it was time to follow their dream to sail the world. Although Denka initially agreed to just 2 years at sea, the couple's adventure lasted 17 years, during which they crisscrossed the Atlantic Ocean, and made ports in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America their home. As members of the Seven Seas Sailing Association—an international organization of live-aboard boaters—they needed only to hoist the club flag in any port in the world to be among friends. Cheers! The adventure came to a sad end when in 1991 Kit passed away on Isla Margarita off the coast of Venezuela.
In 1992, Denka returned to the US to live full time, and in 1995 purchased her cozy 'nest' at Leisure Village in Camarillo, California. Once settled in, it was no surprise that Denka joined every social, sporting, travel and crafting club the Village had to offer. Her calendar was always full and she made many new friends.
Later, Denka met Phillip Carey—a true gentleman, USC alumnus and avid Trojan's fan. They spent the next several years enjoying an old fashioned romance, complete with USC football games, dinner dates and Saturday night dances.
Denka was a loving grandmother to all of her many grandchildren, and took special pleasure in attending nearby dance recitals, school programs and sporting events.
Denka is survived by her brother Dann V Angeloff (JoJeanne), daughter Carolyn, sons Mark (René) and Paul, grandchildren Graham Erickson, Kerac Nelson Falk, Charlotte, Emma, Nicholaus and Dillon Nelson, and great grandchildren Alexander and Maya Erickson, and Kit Nelson. Husband Kit, daughter Laura, and son-in-law Joseph Sargent preceded her in death.
Denka's life was truly well lived. She possessed the heart of an adventurer-traveler and the soul of an artist. She had a deep curiosity about the world and everything in it. Her energy, positivity and enthusiasm shone through in her breathtaking smile. She had a great sense of fun and mischief, and brought happiness and laughter to all those fortunate enough to meet her. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
A private memorial service was held in Denka's honor at the home Dann and JoJeanne Angeloff. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the in Denka's name.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019