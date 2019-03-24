|
Virginia Lee "Jean" Davis
Ventura, CA
Virginia Lee "Jean" Davis passed away peacefully March 13, 2019. Jean was born at home in Stoney Flats (Casitas Springs) April 6, 1928. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Larry Davis in Ventura.
As a young woman, she worked at her parent's grocery store in Foster Park. Then she worked at the Gas Company before devoting her life full time to her husband, kids, grandkids and numerous pets.
Jean loved vegetable gardening at her home of 55 years in Ojai where she also raised kids, chickens, ducks, dogs and cats. She was an avid reader, writer and painter. Her family took annual camping trips to the mountains; first in tents and then trailers. Jean was a woman of many talents. Cooking and baking were her passions and she won many Sweepstakes ribbons at the Ventura Co. Fair.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry; her parents, Ray & Inez Roberson; and sisters, Patsy Whitteker & Joan Clark. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Dan) Clower, Steven (Jane) Davis; grandchildren, Keith (Ruby) Hall & Steven (Sherry) Davis. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Oliver and Susan Herrmann and her brother, Raymond Roberson.
Jean will be missed by so many. All who knew her will never forget her wit, spunk, laughter and joy of life.
Jean spent the last six weeks of her life at Cypress Place Assisted Living where she quickly made new friends. Her family and friends worked hard to make her apartment feel like home. Everyone at Cypress was so caring and thoughtful that words cannot express our gratitude.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019