Virginia Lee Johnson
Ventura - Our beloved mother, Virginia Lee Johnson of Ventura passed away Wednesday, August 7 at the age of 94.
Mom was born October 17, 1924 In Bristow, Oklahoma to Paul and Lucille (Murrell) Childers and when she was an infant the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As much as she loved growing up in Tulsa she was thrilled when her father was transferred by his employer, Hills Brothers Coffee, to Glendale, California. So, within weeks of her 1942 graduation from Tulsa Central High School, the family headed for Glendale. With Hollywood only a trolley car away, mom and her mother headed over every chance they had to take in the newest movies, stand for hours to catch sight of famous actors at Hollywood premieres and enjoy studio tours and café lunches. With most of the young men away at war, mom immersed herself at Glendale Junior College as an art major and illustrator for the college newspaper. She also stayed busy with campus social clubs and volunteering for numerous war bond projects.
In November of 1944 mom married Dorman Dean Johnson in Glendale while he was on a short leave from the U.S. Coast Guard. Having been introduced while still in high school by a mutual friend at the Rock Café in Stroud, Oklahoma, dad continued to court mom with long letters for over two years. With most of his leave taken up criss-crossing the country by train from the East coast to California they were able to marry and enjoy only a brief but happy honeymoon in Santa Barbara before he had to return to his ship in North Carolina. In 1994 mom and dad spent their 50th anniversary retracing their honeymoon in Santa Barbara by visiting the hotel where they had stayed and eating dinner in El Paseo at the same restaurant where they had shared their first wedded dinner together.
Upon dad's discharge in late 1944, they moved together to Glendale where the first of their six children would be born and then back to Oklahoma where two more sons were welcomed. In 1951, once again following her parents, they made Ventura their permanent home and welcomed a daughter and two more sons.
Between babies mom worked as a news columnist writer at the USN-CBC base in Hueneme, then as a secretary at the (then) Ventura Star Free Press and later as secretary to Ventura's District Attorney. In 1965, mom began the job that would ultimately lead to her teaching career. Over the next eleven years, starting as a clerk-typist for the California Youth Authority in Camarillo, she would advance to inmate counselor, return to college and after receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University - Northridge would begin teaching high school business education classes at the CYA campus and as advisor to the school's student-run newspaper. In 1978, she received her Masters degree in Vocational Education from California State University - Long Beach.
Starting in 1976, she would teach journalism, English, typing and keyboarding, first at Ventura College and then Oxnard College, finally retiring in 2004 at the age of 79! Mom continued using her computer until she was 90 to exchange newsy and often humorous letters with extended family and her dear childhood friend, Betty Ross of El Paso, Texas.
An artist at heart, mom sketched anyone who would sit still, at times painted cast portraits for Ventura's Plaza Players, designed a billboard for the White Bib Restaurant and used our dining room wall as a canvas to paint Venice's Grand Canal in oils. An avid traveler, mom traveled to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Great Britain with groups and often with one or both of her wonderful friends of over 50 years, Janet Benzie, Oxnard and Jo Perry, Ventura.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Teresa Johnson, Ventura; son Mark Johnson (Kathie), Camarillo; son Craig Johnson of Oxnard; grandsons Guy Johnson (Laura) of Escondido and Chad Johnson of Lake Nacimiento; great-grandchildren Curt, Shane and Jenna Johnson, Escondido; her newborn great-great-granddaughter Audrey Johnson of Escondido and nieces Penny Chappel, Maura O'Bryan, Karyn O'Bryan and nephews Sean and Kevin O'Bryan.
She was preceded in death by brothers William and James O'Bryan, her husband of 53 years, Dorman Johnson, sons Gary, Scott and Eric Johnson and great-granddaughter Rochelle Johnson.
The family wishes to acknowledge the doctors and nurses of Community Memorial Hospital and Happy Home Care in Thousand Oaks who so lovingly cared for mom in her last few weeks of life. We would also like to thank Joyce Cantrell, Eucharistic Minister from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (where mom has been a member since 1954) for visiting and bringing our mother Communion for over two years.
A graveside internment ceremony will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, California (805) 642-1055.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019