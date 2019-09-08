|
|
Virginia Lee Myers
Ventura - Virginia Lee Myers, 78 of Ventura, CA passed away on August 30, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Flaura and Harry Stites. She was the beloved wife of Ray E. Myers.
She married Ray E. Myers on November 3, 1962 and lived in Ventura for 55 years. She was employed by the Ventura Unified School District for over 30 years.
Virginia lived an active and healthy lifestyle. She had a gym membership her entire adult life and worked out regularly. She was irritated when leotards went out of style, begrudgingly switching to yoga pants and t-shirts. She enjoyed planting flowers outside the house, pouring through overpriced clothing catalogs, and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Ray E. Myers; two daughters, Kelli (Jim) Friedman, Stephanie (Samuel) Gonzalez; two grandchildren Natalia Gonzalez and Emilio Gonzalez; her brother Jim Stites; and sister Linda Stites Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her father Harry Stites and mother Flaura Stites.
At Virginia's request, no formal services will be held.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019